There are lots of speed cameras on the roads throughout the City of Edinburgh

Dozens of speed cameras are in operation every day on Edinburgh’s roads – and here’s the latest on where Capital drivers are being clocked breaking the speed limit.

There are different speed cameras used to monitor traffic on the city’s roads, including mobile speed, average speed, variable speed and traffic light cameras – but what they have in common is they can lead to a hefty fine and unwanted points on your driving licence.

Below are all the fixed speed cameras currently active in Edinburgh, as highlighted by Safety Cameras Scotland, the collective name for the three Safety Camera Units that operate across Scotland – North, East and West – who manage the administration for speed and red-light cameras.

The Units operate within Police Scotland, funded via a grant from the Scottish Safety Camera Programme.

Speed camera locations across City of Edinburgh

A701 Liberton Gardens near to Little Roa, Broomhouse Road adjacent to Sighthill Public Park, Colinton Road north of Glenlockhart Road, Corstorphine Road east of Balgreen Road, Corstorphine Road east of Saughtonhall Drive, Corstorphine Road west of Ellersly Road, Corstorphine Road west of St Catherine's Gardens, Drum Brae South north of Drum Brae Park Approach, Drum Street at Ferniehill Drive. Gilmerton Road at Mount Vernon Road, Gilmerton Roadnorth of Ferniehill Road, Gilmerton Road south of Rutherford Drive.

Glasgow Road near to North Gyle Grove, Glasgow Road near to St Thomas' Church, Gorgie Roadat Chesser Avenue, Hillhouse Road at Telford Road, Liberton Brae north of Cadogan Road, Lindsay Road at Bathfield, London Road at Willowbrae Road, London Road near to Cambusnethan Street, Minto Street near to Blacket Avenue, Muirhouse Parkway between Silverknowes Road and Salvesen Crescent, Muirhouse Parkway west of Pennywell Road, Murrayburn Road near Murrayburn Gardens, Queensferry Road at Drum Brae North.

