West Lothian crime: Man, 57, rushed to hospital as police hunt suspect over retail park attack
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was attacked outside a retail park in West Lothian.
The incident took place around 4.35pm on Friday, December 15 on Whitburn Road in Bathgate, close to the entrance of the retail park.
Officers said a 57-year-old man was rushed to hospital for treatment. They are now hunting for a male suspect, around 5ft 7in tall, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black hoody.
In a statement, Detective Constable Jennifer Rogers said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2607 of 15 December, 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”