Police said the attack happened near the entrance of a retail park

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was attacked outside a retail park in West Lothian.

The incident took place around 4.35pm on Friday, December 15 on Whitburn Road in Bathgate, close to the entrance of the retail park.

Officers said a 57-year-old man was rushed to hospital for treatment. They are now hunting for a male suspect, around 5ft 7in tall, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black hoody.

In a statement, Detective Constable Jennifer Rogers said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.