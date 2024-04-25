Edinburgh crime: 43 mobile phones stolen from revellers as they party at massive Edinburgh rave
Edinburgh police said enquiries are 'ongoing' after dozens of mobiles stolen at Terminal V
An investigation is underway after dozens of mobile phones were reported stolen at an Edinburgh music festival.
Police received 43 reports of phones being stolen at Terminal V festival, which was held at The Royal Highland Centre on April 13 and 14.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following the Terminal V event on Saturday, 13 and Sunday, 14 April which was attended by thousands of people, we received 43 reports of mobile phones stolen. Enquiries are ongoing.
"If anyone has any information, please contact 101 quoting reference number 1166 of 13 April.”