Police in West Lothian are appealing for information after a car was stolen outside a home in Armadale.

At around 6pm on Wednesday, January 8, a white Mercedes GLC 250D 4Matic SE AUT with vehicle registration MK16 UAV was stolen from a driveway on Baird Road.

Initial enquiries suggest the car was stolen via keyless theft and driven onto a white Ford flatbed truck with two black stripes on the bonnet.

A white Mercedes was stolen from a driveway on Baird Road in Armadale at around 6pm on Wednesday, January 8 | Google Maps

The flatbed, which had no front registration plate, was seen in the area shortly after 5pm on the same day. Two men wearing hi-viz were also seen in the area around the time of the theft. The flatbed was then driven along Bridgecastle Road and towards Armadale Cross.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Although it was dark, it was still early and the area was busy with traffic. We are asking people to think back, did you see anything suspicious? If so, please get in touch.

“We are also urging the public to check private CCTV and dash-cam footage to see if anything that can help with our investigation has been captured.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0710 of Thursday, January 9.