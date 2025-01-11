Midlothian police called to A702 near The Flotterstone after parked cars cause ‘significant impact to traffic’
At around around 10.30am on Saturday, January 11, officers received reports of ‘numerous vehicles parked on the clearway’ near The Flotterstone Inn bar and restaurant and urged drivers to avoid the area.
It comes after 18 drivers were warned about parking at the same location last weekend on Saturday, January 4.
Constable Keith Dolan said: “We’d like to remind motorists that a clearway is a section of road where you are not allowed to stop your vehicle for any reason, unless a genuine emergency. This is to ensure smooth traffic flow and keep everyone safe.
Constable Dolan added: “We will continue to respond to any reports of antisocial driving or parking in the Midlothian area.”