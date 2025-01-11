Midlothian police called to A702 near The Flotterstone after parked cars cause ‘significant impact to traffic’

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 15:59 GMT
Police were called to the A702 in Midlothian today due to multiple parked cars causing ‘a significant impact on the traffic and safety’.

At around around 10.30am on Saturday, January 11, officers received reports of ‘numerous vehicles parked on the clearway’ near The Flotterstone Inn bar and restaurant and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Police were called to the A702 near The Flotterstone Inn bar and restaurant on Saturday, January 11Police were called to the A702 near The Flotterstone Inn bar and restaurant on Saturday, January 11
Police were called to the A702 near The Flotterstone Inn bar and restaurant on Saturday, January 11 | Google Maps/Police Scotland

It comes after 18 drivers were warned about parking at the same location last weekend on Saturday, January 4.

Constable Keith Dolan said: “We’d like to remind motorists that a clearway is a section of road where you are not allowed to stop your vehicle for any reason, unless a genuine emergency. This is to ensure smooth traffic flow and keep everyone safe.

Constable Dolan added: “We will continue to respond to any reports of antisocial driving or parking in the Midlothian area.”

