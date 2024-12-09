Three more Edinburgh teens arrested after 'unprovoked attack' leaves schoolboy, 14, in hospital
Around 8pm on Monday December 2, a 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries when he was allegedly assaulted by a large group of youths at Slateford Green. The boy was rushed to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.
Later that evening police confirmed that two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old female youth were arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Following enquiries, three male youths aged 16-17 have been charged and were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (December 9).
Detective Inspector Gordon Couper said: “Our enquiries are continuing to trace everyone who was involved in this unprovoked attack.
“Officers remain in the area carrying out high visibility patrols and I encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak to them.
“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dashcam or private CCTV footage to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 2315 of 2 December, 2024.