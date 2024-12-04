Three Edinburgh youths have been charged in connection with a serious assault that left a teenager in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8pm on Monday, December 2, a 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries when he was assaulted by a group of youths at Slateford Green. The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People where he remains in a stable condition.

The group of youths involved seven males and three females, aged in their mid to late teens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries when he was assaulted by a group of youths at Slateford Green on Monday, December 2 | Google Maps

Following enquiries, two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old female youth have been charged in connection with serious assault. They will each be reported to the relevant authorities.

Detective Inspector Gordon Couper said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace all those involved in this unprovoked attack. I’d like to reassure the public that we have increased high visibility patrols in the area and these will continue over the coming days as enquiries progress.

“I encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak to these officers. I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dashcam or private CCTV footage to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 2315 of December, 2.