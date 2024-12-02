Edinburgh pedestrian,20, dies after being struck by car on Dundee Street

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 09:25 BST

An Edinburgh man has died after being hit by a car in the Dalry area of the city.

Police were called to reports of a crash at around 5.30pm on Sunday, December 1 on Dundee Street. The fatal crash involved a grey Volvo XC60 and a male pedestrian.

The 20-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, was arrested and released pending further enquiries. Dundee Street was closed in both directions at Fowler Terrace following the incident.

Edinburgh police are appealing for inforamtion following a fatal crash on Dundee Street on December 1Edinburgh police are appealing for inforamtion following a fatal crash on Dundee Street on December 1
Edinburgh police are appealing for inforamtion following a fatal crash on Dundee Street on December 1 | Google Maps

Edinburgh police are now appealing for information and an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this tragic time. As our enquiries continue, we ask anyone who was in the area and either witnessed the crash, or has potential dashcam footage from around that time, to please contact police.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2556 of December 1.

