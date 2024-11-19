Edinburgh crime: Man and woman charged for possessing knives in Fountainbridge and Stenhouse

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 13:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people have been charged after Edinburgh police recovered knives during searches in the city.

At around 5.50pm on Sunday, a 60-year-old woman was arrested and charged for being in possession of a knife near to Dundee Street. Police advised she will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 60-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were arrested in Edinburgh after police found them in possession of knivesA 60-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were arrested in Edinburgh after police found them in possession of knives
A 60-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were arrested in Edinburgh after police found them in possession of knives

On the same day, a 53-year-old man was charged for the same offence at around 6.20pm in Stenhouse Place East. The man was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, November 18.

Both knives were recovered by police and officers said that ‘no persons were injured and no member of the public was at risk during these incidents’.

Related topics:EdinburghPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice