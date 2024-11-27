Police in are hunting for a man who attempted to rob a pensioner before making off when his brave victim refused to hand over any money.

The incident took at around 11:30pm on Tuesday, November 26, when a 72-year-old man was walking on Pumpherston Road in the village of Uphall Station. He was approached by a man who threatened him and demanded money. The OAP refused and the culprit fled from the scene.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 9in tall, and in his 20s. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, white Nike trainers with a black tick, a black Under Armour baseball cap, and a grey tracksuit top with a black hooded jacket underneath.

Following enquiries, it has been established that the same suspect attempted to gain access to a nearby property and vehicle on Summerville Court shortly before the attempted robbery.

Detective Constable Matthew Morran said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw a man matching the description acting suspiciously, to contact us.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage or private CCTV that could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3830 of 26 November. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.