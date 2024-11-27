East Lothian teenager, 14, charged with alleged vandalism costing around £2,000 to repair
Police received reports of walls and street furniture being spray-painted in the Loch Road, High Street and Muirpark Road areas of Tranent, East Lothian, earlier this month.
Officers later arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the alleged crimes.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received reports of walls and street furniture in the area being spray painted on Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16.
"A 14-year-old male youth was charged in connection and will be reported to the relevant authorities."
“The cost to repair the damage is in the region of £2,000 and we are asking for help to trace others who may have been involved.