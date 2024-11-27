East Lothian teenager, 14, charged with alleged vandalism costing around £2,000 to repair

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:22 BST

A teenager has been charged in connection with vandalism that will cost around £2000 to repair.

Police received reports of walls and street furniture being spray-painted in the Loch Road, High Street and Muirpark Road areas of Tranent, East Lothian, earlier this month.

Officers later arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the alleged crimes.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received reports of walls and street furniture in the area being spray painted on Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16.

"A 14-year-old male youth was charged in connection and will be reported to the relevant authorities."

“The cost to repair the damage is in the region of £2,000 and we are asking for help to trace others who may have been involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1213 of November 17, 2024.”

