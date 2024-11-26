Detectives in West Lothian say two house break-ins may be linked after jewellery was stolen from each property this month.

Around £3,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a home in the Leyland Road area of Bathgate between midday on Wednesday, November 20 and 10.30pm on Friday, November 22.

Item taken included a pearl necklace, a marque cut silver ring, a halo cut silver ring, an Armani rose gold watch, a volcanic gem stone bracelet with matching earrings, a gold wedding band with initials, and a gold diamond and emerald ring.

Jewellery was stolen from two Bathgate properties this month which police are treating as linked. The incident happened in Leyland Road and Meikle Inch Lane in West Lothian | Google Maps

A second break-in happened at a property in the Meikle Inch Lane area of Bathgate happened on Thursday, 21 November where jewellery was also stolen. Police are treating the two crimes as linked.

Detective Constable Graeme Comrie, said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to find those responsible and we are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

“We are also asking people in the area to check private CCTV and dash-cam to see if they have captured any activity that could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4114 of Friday, November 22 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.