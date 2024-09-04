Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jewellery and other expensive goods have been taken by thieves during a series of housebreakings in Livingston.

Detectives have launched an investigation after three homes in the West Lothian town were broken into on Tuesday, September 3.

A property in Chuckethall Road was broken into between 4.45pm and 6.15pm, while a second home in Ballantyne Place was raided at some point between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. The third property, in Queens Crescent, was targeted between 5.25pm and 7.45pm.

Police believe the three incidents, all of which resulted in jewellery and other high-value items being taken, are linked.

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair said: “Extensive enquiries into these housebreakings, which we believe to be linked, are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity to get in touch.

“A dark grey Volkswagen Golf car was seen driving in the area at the time of each break-in and we would urge anyone who may have seen this vehicle, or who may have private CCTV or dash-cam footage of significance, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3031 of September 3.