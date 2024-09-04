Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating the disappearance of an Edinburgh mum have launched another search near her home in the city.

Police and special search advisors are on the scene outside Khasha’s home at Calder Grove today, Wednesday, September 4. The search is being undertaken as part of the ongoing inquiry to locate the 35-year-old mother of three.

In March this year, Khasha’s mum and daughter appealed directly to people to contact police with any information about her whereabouts and her last movements. Officers are continuing to support Khasha's family throughout this time.

Police have said enquiries are continuing to find missing Edinburgh woman Khasha Smith. | Police Scotland

Khasha was last seen to be safe and well during a Facetime call with a friend on October 10 2023.

She is around 5ft tall, with a slim build. She has blue eyes and long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist and says ‘Forever’. She has never gone missing before.

Khasha Smith, 35, who has not been seen since October 10 and has not been in touch with her "very close" family since then. | Police Scotland/PA Wire

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson said: “We continue to follow up several lines of enquiry and are working to find answers for Khasha’s family. As with every missing person inquiry, all aspects of Khasha’s life have, and continue to be explored.

“We know she would never miss events such as her daughter’s birthday and Christmas and we have to consider the possibility that she may have come to harm. We remain open minded and are doing everything we can to find her.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3915 of 5 January 2024.