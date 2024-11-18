Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 13-year-old boy in West Lothian was left shaken after a balaclava-clad man threatened him with a ‘bladed weapon’ and stole his mobile phone.

The incident happened at around 12.45pm on Saturday, November 16. The teenager was walking along Lanark Avenue near the junction with Carmondean Centre Road when the suspect approached him and demanded money and his phone.

It is understood the suspect threatened the teenager with what he claimed was a bladed weapon before pushing him to the ground.

The suspect is described as white, 14 to 15 years of age, 5ft 8 in height and of average build. At the time of the incident he was wearing dark tracksuit trousers, a dark puffer-style jacket and a balaclava.

Detective Inspector Keith Sinclair, Livingston CID, said: “Thankfully, the teenager was uninjured but what happened was very upsetting for him, especially when the suspect claimed to have a weapon.

“Officers are checking CCTV and carrying out enquiries in the area but are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the description of the youth responsible or who can help with their investigation.

“It’s possible the suspect had been hanging about the street just before the robbery, so we would also like to view any doorbell or dash-cam footage from the area as it may have captured either the incident or an image of him.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1699 of Saturday, November 16. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.