Edinburgh crime: Man arrested in connection with Grassmarket assault

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 20:36 GMT
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Edinburgh’s city centre.

The incident happened in the Grassmarket, on Thursday, September 26. Police advised a 20-year-old man has been arrested but enquiries are ongoing.

The arrest comes after Police Scotland made an appeal to the public for information. 

Detective Constable Mark Richmond said: “I’d like to thank those who assisted with our appeal.”

