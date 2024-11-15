Edinburgh crime: Man arrested in connection with Grassmarket assault
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Edinburgh’s city centre.
The incident happened in the Grassmarket, on Thursday, September 26. Police advised a 20-year-old man has been arrested but enquiries are ongoing.
The arrest comes after Police Scotland made an appeal to the public for information.
Detective Constable Mark Richmond said: “I’d like to thank those who assisted with our appeal.”