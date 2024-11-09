Edinburgh crime: Police hunt for man in connection with deliberate fire in Hammond Place
The incident happened in Hammond Place at around 4.50am on Sunday, October 6.
Detectives have now released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries into the fire. He is described as white, between 18-30 years of age, around 5ft 11ins in height and of medium build. At the time of the incident he was wearing dark-coloured clothing and riding a mountain bike.
Detective Constable Paul Henderson said: “I would urge the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to contact the police.”
If you have any information that can assist Police Scotland’s investigation you can call 101, quoting reference number 0861 of October 6. Alternatively, you can call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.