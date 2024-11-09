Edinburgh crime: Police hunt for man in connection with deliberate fire in Hammond Place

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 9th Nov 2024, 09:33 BST
Edinburgh police have launched an investigation following a wilful fire in a residential street.

The incident happened in Hammond Place at around 4.50am on Sunday, October 6.

Most Popular
Edinburgh police believe the man pictured may hold information that will assist their investigation into a wilful fire on Hammond Placeplaceholder image
Edinburgh police believe the man pictured may hold information that will assist their investigation into a wilful fire on Hammond Place | Police Scotland

Detectives have now released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries into the fire. He is described as white, between 18-30 years of age, around 5ft 11ins in height and of medium build. At the time of the incident he was wearing dark-coloured clothing and riding a mountain bike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Paul Henderson said: “I would urge the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to contact the police.”

If you have any information that can assist Police Scotland’s investigation you can call 101, quoting reference number 0861 of October 6. Alternatively, you can call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceEdinburghFirePolice Scotland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice