Edinburgh police have launched an investigation following a wilful fire in a residential street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Hammond Place at around 4.50am on Sunday, October 6.

Edinburgh police believe the man pictured may hold information that will assist their investigation into a wilful fire on Hammond Place | Police Scotland

Detectives have now released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries into the fire. He is described as white, between 18-30 years of age, around 5ft 11ins in height and of medium build. At the time of the incident he was wearing dark-coloured clothing and riding a mountain bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Paul Henderson said: “I would urge the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to contact the police.”

If you have any information that can assist Police Scotland’s investigation you can call 101, quoting reference number 0861 of October 6. Alternatively, you can call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.