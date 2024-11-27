A popular bakery in East Lothian has thanked its customers after taking the “difficult decision” to close permanently.

Allan’s Bakery on Tranent High Street first announced it was closing back in April this year. But at the time, baking brothers Allan and Chris Shaw said they would continue trading until a new tenant was found.

Last Friday (November 22), the pair posted an update on Facebook, informing customers that “a new tenant has been found for the property” and the bakery closed for the final time the next day.

Following the announcement, the brothers took to social media to say thanks to those who visited the bakery.

Posting again on Facebook, they wrote: “Thank you again to all our customers who visited our shop during our time in Tranent. We have had such a lot of feedback on how much people like the rolls and bran scones!

“We still have our bakery at Restalrig Road, Edinburgh and we are still available for wholesale orders.”

Locals reacted with sadness to the news, with one customer saying: “Good to hear that you have found another tenant but I will be sad to see you go - especially the hard-fired bran scones! Best wishes.”

Another person wrote: “Sorry to hear this. You had the best well-fired bran scones.” A third commented: “Best macaroni pies going!”