Edinburgh crime: Police hunt for two men after attempted robbery on Hailesland Road
At around 11pm on Friday, November 15, an Edinburgh driver was subjected to a ‘frightening ordeal’ when two men approached his vehicle, threatened him, and demanded money from the driver.
It is understood the two suspects then caused damage to the vehicle following the attempted robbery. The pair are then reported to have fled the scene in a light-coloured car and drove along Murrayburn Road in the direction of Longstone Road.
Detective Constable William Doughty said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the victim and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the men responsible.
"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious, to come forward. Additionally, we urge anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to review it and bring anything significant to our attention."
Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4500 of November 15. Alternatively, details can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.