Edinburgh residents wake to find SUV cars graffitied as Tyre Extinguishers strike again

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Tyre Extinguishers have struck again in Edinburgh, with the vigilante eco-activist group spray-painting 20 SUV cars in the New Town.

Residents in Moray Place woke up on Monday morning (November 18) to find the slogans ‘Ban SUVs?’ and ‘These cars kill kids’ daubed across their cars.

The group claimed responsibility in a social media post. It read: “Edinburgh TX out again on a frosty night! SUVs decorated with climate and SUV crash victims.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The people who drive these Chelsea tractors have assumed it as their right to dominate our streets and poison our planet.”

Police Scotland said it had received several reports of vehicles being vandalised on Moray Place.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, of Police Scotland, said: “We have received several reports of cars being vandalised in Moray Place, Edinburgh.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we would encourage members of the public to call us immediately if they see anyone acting suspiciously close to parked vehicles.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since 2022, hundreds of SUVs have been deflated in the Leith, Portobello, Hillside, Marchmont, Bruntsfield and New Town areas by the group.

A global organisation, Tyre Extinguishers want to make it “impossible” to own an SUV. It describes them as “a climate disaster”, “dangerous” and “unnecessary”.

Members of the group deflate tyres by pushing small objects, like lentils, into their valves. They also leave leaflets on the cars they target, explaining: “We do this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.”

SUVs feature elements of standard cars but are larger and have off-road capabilities such as high ground clearance. Petrol and diesel-powered models are generally less fuel efficient than cars.

Tyre Extinguishers say even electric and hybrid SUVs are “fair game” as there are “not enough rare earth metals” to replace all cars with them, and “the danger to other road users still stands”.

Related topics:Police ScotlandEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice