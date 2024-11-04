Tyre Extinguishers deflated the tyres of a number of SUVs in Edinburgh overnight, with the vigilante eco-activist group spray painting the words 'these cars kill Valencians' onto one vehicle.

The group was referring to the deaths of more than 200 people following flash floods in eastern Spain.

Photographs shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed cars in the New Town area of the city sprayed with various slogans in the early hours of Monday, November 4.

One photo showed a dark red Range Rover Sport with the words "These cars kill Valencians" daubed on it, while another two vehicles were shown painted with the words: "These cars kill kids."

Tyre Extinguishers said it was highlighting SUVs' supposed "disproportionate role in causing catastrophic weather".

Since 2022, hundreds of SUVs have been deflated in theLeith, Portobello, Hillside, Marchmont, Bruntsfield and New Town areas by the group. A global organisation, Tyre Extinguishers want to make it “impossible” to own an SUV. It describes them as “a climate disaster”, “dangerous” and “unnecessary”.

Members of the group deflate tyres by pushing small objects, like lentils, into their valves. They also leave leaflets on the cars they target, explaining: “We do this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.”

SUVs feature elements of standard cars but are larger and have off-road capabilities such as high ground clearance. Petrol and diesel-powered models are generally less fuel efficient than cars. Tyre Extinguishers say even electric and hybrid SUVs are “fair game” as there are “not enough rare earth metals” to replace all cars with them, and “the danger to other road users still stands”.