East Lothian police hunt white van driver following hit and run crash on A199 between Wallyford and Tranent

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 10:07 BST

Police are hunting a white van driver who is believed to have been ‘driving dangerously’ moments before a hit and run crash.

At around 4.30pm on Friday, November 22, police received reports of a small white van ‘driving dangerously’ on the A199 between Wallyford and Tranent.

A short time later, it is understood that the van collided with a car and failed to stop. East Lothian police are now appealing for information.

East Lothian police are looking to speak to a van driver following hit and run crash on the A199 between Wallyford and TranentEast Lothian police are looking to speak to a van driver following hit and run crash on the A199 between Wallyford and Tranent
East Lothian police are looking to speak to a van driver following hit and run crash on the A199 between Wallyford and Tranent | Google Maps

Police Constable Frances Stevenson said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward or who saw the van driving dangerously.

“The van could potentially have damage to the front offside and be marked with grey paint. Motorists who were in the area with dash-cam footage should also get in touch, you may have captured something that can assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2537 of Friday, 22 November 22.

