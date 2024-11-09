Edinburgh crime: Man jailed following fatal crash on Easter Road two years ago
Ralph Fairhurst was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, November 7 and is to serve four years and six months in prison.
Police were called to the fatal collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Easter Road at around 2.40am on Sunday, June, 19, 2022. The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but tragically died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Fairhurst, the driver of the car, fled the area and was traced by officers later that day.
Road Policing Sergeant Paul Ewing said: "Our thoughts remain with family and friends of the young man that lost his life, and I hope that today’s sentencing brings them some comfort and allows them to move forward.
Sergeant Ewing added: “Ralph Fairhurst showed absolutely no regard for the law and his reckless actions highlight the devastating consequences of dangerous driving and the lasting impact it has on those involved, along with their families and friends.”