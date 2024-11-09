A 26-year-old man has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ralph Fairhurst was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, November 7 and is to serve four years and six months in prison.

Police were called to the fatal collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Easter Road at around 2.40am on Sunday, June, 19, 2022. The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but tragically died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ralph Fairhurst was sentenced to four years and six months in prison on November 7 | Police Scotland

Fairhurst, the driver of the car, fled the area and was traced by officers later that day.

Road Policing Sergeant Paul Ewing said: "Our thoughts remain with family and friends of the young man that lost his life, and I hope that today’s sentencing brings them some comfort and allows them to move forward.

Sergeant Ewing added: “Ralph Fairhurst showed absolutely no regard for the law and his reckless actions highlight the devastating consequences of dangerous driving and the lasting impact it has on those involved, along with their families and friends.”