A teenager is being treated in hospital after a fire broke out at an Edinburgh home.

Police and fire crews rushed to the blaze in Northfield Drive at around 11.05pm on Saturday, January 25. Firefighters battled the flames, which were later extinguished.

A 16-year-old was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 11.05pm on Saturday, January 25, we were called to a report of a fire in premises at Northfield Drive, Edinburgh.

Fire crews rushed to the blaze in Northfield Drive

"Officers attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A 16-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The fire is not being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.