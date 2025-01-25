Heavy traffic on Edinburgh City Bypass A720 cleared after earlier vehicle fire at Hermiston Gait
Firefighters rushed to the blaze on the A720 at around 2.30pm today, with both lanes of the Calder off-slip road leading to Hermiston Gait roundabout having been shut to traffic for around an hour.
Drivers were facing delays and long queues between Hermiston Gait and the Dreghorn junction.
Images showed two fire engines, a police car and several firefighters at the scene.
Traffic Scotland said at 3.30pm that the road had cleared and that traffic is now moving as normal.
A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: “All lanes now running on the off-slip at Calder with no restrictions.”
