Heavy traffic on Edinburgh City Bypass A720 cleared after earlier vehicle fire at Hermiston Gait

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 25th Jan 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 17:05 BST
Heavy traffic on a major route into Edinburgh has now cleared after an earlier vehicle fire.

Firefighters rushed to the blaze on the A720 at around 2.30pm today, with both lanes of the Calder off-slip road leading to Hermiston Gait roundabout having been shut to traffic for around an hour.

Drivers were facing delays and long queues between Hermiston Gait and the Dreghorn junction.

Emergency crews are dealing with a car fire on the Edinburgh City Bypass at Hermiston Gait.Emergency crews are dealing with a car fire on the Edinburgh City Bypass at Hermiston Gait.
Emergency crews are dealing with a car fire on the Edinburgh City Bypass at Hermiston Gait. | Traffic Scotland

Images showed two fire engines, a police car and several firefighters at the scene.

Traffic Scotland said at 3.30pm that the road had cleared and that traffic is now moving as normal.

A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: “All lanes now running on the off-slip at Calder with no restrictions.”

