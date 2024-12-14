Edinburgh crime: Appeal after woman pushed to ground in attempted robbery in Leith Links

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 16:44 BST

Police in Edinburgh have launched an appeal following an attempted robbery in the north of the city.

The incident happened between 11.30pm and 11.50pm on Tuesday, December 10 on Leith Links. It is understood two men pushed a woman to the ground and attempted to take items from the woman but nothing was stolen.

Detectives are now appealing for information following the incident.

The incident happened between 11.30pm and 11.50pm on Tuesday, December 10 on Leith Linksplaceholder image
The incident happened between 11.30pm and 11.50pm on Tuesday, December 10 on Leith Links | Google Maps

The first man is described as being of slim build and the second man is described as being of stocky build. Both men are around 6ft tall and were wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable James Palmer said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0052 of December, 11. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

