Edinburgh police have launched an appeal after a woman was robbed in Leith Links.

At 11pm on Monday, August 12 a woman was robbed of her rucksack as she was walking through Leith Links near Duncan Place.

The 38-year-old woman was grabbed by a man, causing her to fall to ground, before the man made off in the direction of Restalrig Road and Link Gardens.

Edinburgh police are looking for a male suspect after a woman was robbed in Leith Links at 11pm on Monday, August 12 | Google Maps

The stolen bag was a black and green mountaineering style rucksack which contained clothing and a number of high value items.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years-old, 5ft6 and of thin build. He was wearing a long-sleeved top, trousers, a dark baseball cap and spoke with a Scottish accent.

Detective Sergeant Ashley Rea said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured during the robbery however it was still a very distressing experience.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the surrounding area around 11pm on Monday night who saw a man matching the suspect’s description, or who may have private CCTV or dash-cam footage of significance, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2616 of Tuesday, August 13. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.