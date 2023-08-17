Suspect is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday

A man suspected of a robbery and an attempted robbery in Edinburgh while brandishing ‘a bladed weapon’ has been arrested and charged.

The alleged crimes took place on Saturday, 12 August in Restalrig Road South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 33-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday (18 August).

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies on Restalrig Road South, Edinburgh which took place on Saturday, 12 August, 2023.

The arrest follows a police appeal for witnesses after a 33-year-old woman was allegedly threatened by a man armed with a weapon as she was just about to get on a bus on Restalrig Road South.

During the alleged incident, at around 5.45am on Saturday, the man reportedly made an attempt to grab her bag but she managed to get on to the bus which drove off.

Around 6.30am the same morning, a man matching the same description is alleged to have threatened shop staff at a convenience store on Restalrig Road South with what was believed to be a bladed weapon.

It is claimed he demanded cash but only managed to grab other items as he was chased from the store.