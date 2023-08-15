The suspect for both crimes is described as white, 30-40 years of age and has a long pointed nose.

A manhunt has been launched after a shop was robbed and a woman was threatened by an armed man in an attempted robbery as she waited for a bus.

On Saturday 12 August, at around 5.45am, a 33-year-old woman was threatened by a man brandishing a weapon as she was about to board a bus on Restalrig Road South. The man tried to grab her bag but she managed to get onto the bus.

Later that morning, at around 6.30am, a man threatened shop staff at a local convenience store on the same road and demanded cash. But he only managed to grab other items as he was chased from the shop.

An urgent manhunt has been launched for the suspect for both incidents which police said were ‘frightening and distressing’ for the victims. The suspect is described as white, 30-40 years of age, has a long and pointed nose which may have been broken previously, dark brown hair. He was wearing a black hooded long-sleeve jumper with a gold metallic North Face logo, grey jogging bottoms with the Adidas logo on left-hand side pocket and black trainers.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses. Detective Sergeant Steven Gray said: “Although thankfully, no one was injured, this was very frightening and distressing for those involved.

“Officers are checking CCTV in the area and making local enquiries however, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area between 5.30 am and 6.45 am that morning and who saw the man.

“It may be that he has either approached or threatened others in the area, or may have been hanging about the street, which we can see from CCTV was quite busy at that time.