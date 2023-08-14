A 58-year-old woman has died after her car crashed into a lorry in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the B981 near Crossgates at around 12.30pm on Monday following reports of a crash involving a red and white Scania lorry and a white Vauxhall Astra car. The victim, who had been driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road police officers who are investigating the crash have asked witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to help with their enquiries.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died and an investigation is being carried out to establish the full circumstances. We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch. In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries then make contact with us.”