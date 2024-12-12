A West Lothian restaurant manager has been praised for his ‘selfless’ work during a devastating fire in Livingston last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Brooks, who works at The Brucefield Farm restaurant, had anticipated having a relaxing day off last Saturday – but his plans quickly changed when he heard sirens and saw ‘flames coming up through the roof of the units’ at the Brucefield Industrial Estate across the road.

The 58-year-old who lives near the restaurant, then made his way to his place of work where he assisted his team in evacuating the venue before taking in and feeding dozens of emergency service workers in the area for around 12 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire, which started in a factory at Brucefield Industrial Estate shortly after 1pm on Saturday, December 7, spread to several adjacent buildings with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilising nine fire appliances to tackle the blaze. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Brucefield Farm restaurant manager Nigel Brooks with Local Area Commander Elaine McArthur-Kerr and Sgt Jim Gowling | Police Scotland

Nigel, who has been manager at the restaurant for six years, said: “About an hour after the fire started a police officer asked if I could stay open so emergency services could use the restrooms for comfort breaks etc.

“I agreed without any hesitation - they're putting their lives at risk, so it was the least that we could do. We are all human at the end of the day, and we have to help in whatever way we can.”

Nigel worked until 2am, providing hot meals, drinks and a warm place to stay as emergency services tackled the fire and worked to make the area safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire is understood to have started in a factory at Brucefield Industrial Estate shortly after 1pm on Saturday, December 7 | West Lothian Council

Nigel said: “I made a mini breakfast on the carvery deck and kept it going all night for them so they could just come in, grab a coffee, something hot to eat, or just grab it and take it back to where they were stationed. We also carved up the lunch time carvery and took it up to the fire service command centre to feed the guys.

“A few days later, one of the fire officers came in and said that providing food to them at that time was a real morale boost for the guys because it was the biggest fire that they'd had to tackle in a long time - and having the food there made a difference.”

On Wednesday (December 11) police officers returned to the restaurant to thank Nigel for his service on the day, telling the restaurant manager that his altruistic gesture ‘can’t be underestimated’.

In a social media post, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Local Area Commander Elaine McArthur-Kerr and Sgt Jim Gowling returned to the locus of a serious fire at Brucefield Industrial Estate West Lothian over the weekend of 7th December, to meet with Nigel Brooks to hand deliver a letter of gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He ensured that his premises allowed access within to support the emergency services on scene, providing an area for a brief rest from the cold, use of facilities and some food and drink for responders.

“The actions of he and his staff who remained were selfless and were greatly welcomed by those who were on scene. It can’t be underestimated how much assistance this was at a very challenging incident for all involved. Thank you again Nigel and all the team at Brucefield Farm.”

Dozens of residents reacted to the news on social media, praising Nigel and his team for assisting emergency services last week.

One said: “Nigel and his staff definitely deserve a medal for this as they put their own health at risk to support the emergency services” with another adding ‘the world could do with more people like Nigel’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “What a wonderfully compassionate thing to do. Well done to Nigel and all the staff at the Brucefield and huge thanks to all the emergency staff for the marvellous work they do to keep us all safe and well.”