Nurses in Scotland are to announce dates for strike action early next year as union rejects pay offer

Nurses in Scotland are set to strike in the new year.
By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Nurses in Scotland are to announce dates for strike action early in 2023 after members of the Royal College of Nursing "overwhelmingly" rejected the latest pay offer from the Scottish Government - with 82% of members balloted voting against accepting it.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.