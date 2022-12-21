Edinburgh City Bypass crash: Man dies after collision on A720 near Sheriffhall roundabout
A man has died following a crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass on Tuesday (December 20). Emergency services rushed to the collision at 1.10pm, on the A720 westbound near Sheriffhall roundabout. It involved two cars, police said – a silver Renault Captur and a grey Skoda Karoq.
The driver of the Renault, a 66-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he sadly died a short time later, police said. The road was closed in both directions while crash investigation work was carried out and fully re-opened at 4.40pm.
Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our investigation to find out the full circumstances of what happened continues. I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries to get in touch.
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 1379 of Tuesday, 20 December, 2022.