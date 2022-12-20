News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh City Bypass crash: Man rushed to hospital after crash near Sheriffhall roundabout on A720

A man has been rushed to hospital after a serious crash on Edinburgh city bypass

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Edinburgh Bypass was blocked for more than three hours on Tuesday (December 20) following a serious crash. A man was rushed to hospital by ambulance after the collision on the A270 near the Sheriffhall roundabout at 1.10pm.

The road was closed in both directions until around 2.30pm when the eastbound carriageway was reopened. The bypass was fully reopened at around 4.40pm, police said.

