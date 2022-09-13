One more Covid death recorded in Midlothian

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 282 people had died in the area by August 28 – up from 281 the week before.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19. Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.

Stock photo by John Devlin.

The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.