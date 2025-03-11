Royal Marines Commandos are some of the most highly-drilled and specialised troops in the British armed forces.

Personnel assigned to the Royal Navy’s elite amphibious force go through some of the most rigorous and intense training on the planet to handle whatever is thrown at them. On its website, the force said being a Royal Marine isn’t for everyone due to how intense and gruelling the lifestyle is.

“It’s not for everyone”, they added. “You'll need to dig deep. In hostile environments, and on treacherous terrain. All as part of an exceptional team. It's a state of mind.” Royal Marines are tasked with being deployed globally and often without host nation support. Anyone courageous enough to join the force have to complete multi-step training drills. This is outlined in the Candidate Preparation Course (CPC).

Here are all the details about the Royal Marines Commandos Candidate Preparation Course, one of the main tasks you need to complete to become a Royal Marine. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

How do I become a Royal Marines Commando?

The roadmap to become a Commando is set out on the Royal Navy’s website. After submitting an application and getting through the Defence Aptitude Assessment (DAA) and subsequent interview, candidates will need to complete the Pre-Joining Fitness Assessment+ - a harder version of the Royal Navy equivalent.

The main challenge is the CPC, which takes place at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines (CTCRM) in Lympstone. This is a five-day programme that gives prospective candidates a taste of life in the Royal Marines, while indicating their potential ahead of starting Royal Marines initial training.

The Royal Navy said: “Over the course of the five days you‘ll complete a number of physical tests in a range of challenging environments, and learn all about our ethos. Train efficiently and keep a positive state of mind, and you’ll stand a good chance of passing. Once you’ve completed the CPC successfully, it‘s important to stay in peak physical condition, as Initial Training is also extremely demanding. To do so, you can follow the Royal Marines Fitness programme.”

What is the Royal Marines fitness test and how can I beat it?

Personnel first have to complete a 20-metre VO2 Max/Bleep Test. The bleep test, also known as a multi-stage fitness test, is an interval stamina challenge where athletes run back and forth across a set distance while keeping time with a series of beeps.

This is followed up by press-ups, sit-ups and pull-up assessments. Candidates have to do 30 press-ups, 40 sit-ups and four pull-ups, all to the accompanying beep. They are encouraged to go far beyond this and push themselves as they as they can, fitting in with the force’s ethos.

For the subsequent swimming assessment, troops have to jump off a 3m-high diving board and swim two laps - roughly 150m - tread water for two minutes and climb out the pool unaided. One of the endurance courses involves trekking through Woodbury Common while tackling tunnels, going through water, crawling, sprinting, and other drills.

Troops are dunked into Peter’s pool - a prominent feature on the course - and could be forced to perform press ups at any moment. A three and a half mile run back to camp ends the test. As well as the high obstacle course, personnel have to finish the infamous Bottom Field. It involves a 30ft rope climb, a timed assault course, a 200-metre person carry and a rope regain – all done while carrying a 21lb weight and a rifle.

Prospective candidates will be sent home if they do not pass any point of the CPC, but will be given bespoke feedback for future attempts. They can try the test three times. There are also information sessions during the course focusing on weapons, fieldcraft and other skills. People who pass the CPC will progress to the recruit orientation phase. More details can be found here.