Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably across Scotland, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

The study reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Edinburgh. The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 surveyed people across the country on what they think about their local GP practice.

Of the respondents, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12% on the 2019/20 survey. More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24%. The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous year.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

1. Gracemount Medical Practice At Gracemount Medical Practice in Edinburgh, 29.3% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

2. Niddrie Medical Practice At Niddrie Medical Practice in Edinburgh, 20.5% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

3. Barclay Medical Practice East Craigs At Barclay Medical Practice East Craigs in Edinburgh, 21% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

4. Muirhouse Medical Group At Muirhouse Medical Group in Edinburgh, 19.8% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.