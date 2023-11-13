More than half of Scotland’s hospitals – and 8 in Edinburgh and the Lothians – have not been inspected in the past five years, according to new figures.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland’s log reveals that 36 hospitals across Scotland have never been inspected by the quango, while a further 29 haven’t been inspected in the last five years. The total of the two figures – 65 – comprises a majority of the country’s hospitals.

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary, Sandesh Gulhane MSP said: “The fact that over half of hospitals across Scotland haven’t been inspected in five years is gravely concerning. Inspections play a vital role in reassuring patients and staff that their hospital is safe and operating as it should be.

“At a time when our NHS is overwhelmed and hardworking frontline staff are under immense pressure, it is shocking that basic inspections aren’t being carried out to measure how they are coping.

“Michael Matheson must take steps urgently to get a grip of Scotland’s failing inspections system.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson told Holyrood magazine: “Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) carries out its inspectorate function of health boards independently from government. HIS make unannounced inspections and it is for the organisation to decide which facilities to visit and how frequently. There are 44 acute hospital sites in Scotland which HIS prioritises with an aim of inspecting each of them every three years.

“Independent inspections are key to identifying issues and making sure these are addressed and help to support Health Boards to continuously improve the services they deliver.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 8 hospitals in Edinburgh and the Lothians that have not been inspected in the past five years.

