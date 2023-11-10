News you can trust since 1873
14 evocative Edinburgh pictures of lost nightclubs that locals still miss today

Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Nov 2023
We've compiled a list of Edinburgh nightclubs from years gone by – places that will leave you feeling nostalgic for those carefree days of youth.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 14 photos of unforgettable Edinburgh nightclubs that we still miss today. Photo: Third Party

Tuesday night was "Shagtag" night at Gaia on King's Stables Road, just off the Grassmarket. In this picture, revellers can be seen try their pulling power on the dancefloor on 17 May 2000.

Tuesday night was "Shagtag" night at Gaia on King's Stables Road, just off the Grassmarket. In this picture, revellers can be seen try their pulling power on the dancefloor on 17 May 2000. Photo: Third Party

If you were into disco and pop music in the 80s, Cinderellas in Stockbridge was the place to go. Originally a cinema then a dancehall, the venue was transformed into Cinderellas in 1982 and, despite being a little less glamorous than its name might suggest, it remained popular until it burned down in 1991.

If you were into disco and pop music in the 80s, Cinderellas in Stockbridge was the place to go. Originally a cinema then a dancehall, the venue was transformed into Cinderellas in 1982 and, despite being a little less glamorous than its name might suggest, it remained popular until it burned down in 1991. Photo: Third Party

Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. It's now the site of Stramash, a 900-capacity late night music venue and diner split over two floors with three bars.

Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. It's now the site of Stramash, a 900-capacity late night music venue and diner split over two floors with three bars. Photo: Third Party

