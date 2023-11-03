12 legendary Edinburgh department stores that we loved and lost - in pictures
Time was when Edinburgh’s high streets were full of big department stores, and locals of a certain vintage will hold fond memories of visiting them.
In the post-war era, Auld Reekie boasted a long list of them within a mile’s radius of the Castle, but the vast majority of them are sadly no longer with us.
Many of the big stores had thrived since the Victorian and Edwardian eras, but gradually began to close over the course of the 20th century as shopping trends shifted.
We’ve trawled through the picture archives to bring you 12 Edinburgh department stores that we loved and lost.
