12 legendary Edinburgh department stores that we loved and lost - in pictures

Time was when Edinburgh’s high streets were full of big department stores, and locals of a certain vintage will hold fond memories of visiting them.
Published 15th Oct 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:51 GMT

In the post-war era, Auld Reekie boasted a long list of them within a mile’s radius of the Castle, but the vast majority of them are sadly no longer with us.

Many of the big stores had thrived since the Victorian and Edwardian eras, but gradually began to close over the course of the 20th century as shopping trends shifted.

We’ve trawled through the picture archives to bring you 12 Edinburgh department stores that we loved and lost.

Staff at the Princes Street RW Forsyth, one of Edinburgh's most famous department stores, before it closed in October 1981. To the left is a bust of the company's founder.

1. R W Forsyth, Princes Street

Smalls - Princes Street Edinburgh - Royal wedding best wishes sign above store, 1960.

2. Smalls, Princes Street

Mrs J Carse and daughter at Leith Provident, after Mrs Carse won 1 million Co-op dividend stamps (making her a 'stamp millionaire') in August 1970. Her daughter got a Tiny Tears doll.

3. Leith Provident, Great Junction Street

Wrapped up against the early morning cold these intrepid bargain hunters are first in the queue at Blyth's department store in Earl Grey Street, Edinburgh for the start of the January sale, 1950s.

4. Blyths, Earl Grey Street

