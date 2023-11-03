They may have closed their doors long ago, but these once popular Edinburgh eateries are certainly not forgotten by locals...
These days, it seems there’s a new restaurant, cafe or bar opening up in Edinburgh every other week, which is great for keeping the city’s eating adn drinking scene fresh and exciting. But over the years, we’ve also had to wave goodbye to plenty of old favourites.
Have a scroll through our photo gallery to see 19 Edinburgh eateries from days gone by – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.
1. Wimpy
They were once numerous, but Wimpy’s burger restaurants are no longer commonplace in Edinburgh. This Princes Street Wimpy was opened in 1984 but was turned into a Burger King in the 90s. Photo: TSPL
2. Iggs & Barioja
Owned by local personality Ignacio ‘Iggy’ Campos, Iggs Restaurant first opened in 1989 and was followed by sister venue Barioja in 2001. Sadly, both premises closed when Iggy retired. Photo: TSPL
3. Susie’s Wholefood Diner
A favourite of vegetarians and vegans, Susie’s Wholefood Diner opened on West Nicolson Street in 1995, and for 15 years served up tasty, healthy vegetarian comfort food. Photo: Facebook
4. The New Yorker
A popular Shandwick Place eatery was The New Yorker Restaurant, an American-style diner that opened to a great deal of fanfare in the early 1960s. Photo: Third Party