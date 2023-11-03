News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Edinburgh retro: 19 photos of lost Edinburgh restaurants and cafes – including Princes Street's giant Wimpy

They may have closed their doors long ago, but these once popular Edinburgh eateries are certainly not forgotten by locals...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:09 GMT

These days, it seems there’s a new restaurant, cafe or bar opening up in Edinburgh every other week, which is great for keeping the city’s eating adn drinking scene fresh and exciting. But over the years, we’ve also had to wave goodbye to plenty of old favourites.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery to see 19 Edinburgh eateries from days gone by – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

They were once numerous, but Wimpy’s burger restaurants are no longer commonplace in Edinburgh. This Princes Street Wimpy was opened in 1984 but was turned into a Burger King in the 90s.

1. Wimpy

They were once numerous, but Wimpy’s burger restaurants are no longer commonplace in Edinburgh. This Princes Street Wimpy was opened in 1984 but was turned into a Burger King in the 90s. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Owned by local personality Ignacio ‘Iggy’ Campos, Iggs Restaurant first opened in 1989 and was followed by sister venue Barioja in 2001. Sadly, both premises closed when Iggy retired.

2. Iggs & Barioja

Owned by local personality Ignacio ‘Iggy’ Campos, Iggs Restaurant first opened in 1989 and was followed by sister venue Barioja in 2001. Sadly, both premises closed when Iggy retired. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
A favourite of vegetarians and vegans, Susie’s Wholefood Diner opened on West Nicolson Street in 1995, and for 15 years served up tasty, healthy vegetarian comfort food.

3. Susie’s Wholefood Diner

A favourite of vegetarians and vegans, Susie’s Wholefood Diner opened on West Nicolson Street in 1995, and for 15 years served up tasty, healthy vegetarian comfort food. Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
A popular Shandwick Place eatery was The New Yorker Restaurant, an American-style diner that opened to a great deal of fanfare in the early 1960s.

4. The New Yorker

A popular Shandwick Place eatery was The New Yorker Restaurant, an American-style diner that opened to a great deal of fanfare in the early 1960s. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh