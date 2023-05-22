News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

West Lothian GPs: The 5 best GP surgeries in West Lothian, including Murieston Medical Practice in Livingston

See how your GP surgery ranks compared to others in the area

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:51 BST

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries across West Lothian has dipped dramatically, according to the results of an official Scottish Government survey.

Published every two years, the latest Health and Care Experience Survey revealed the best as well as the worst surgeries in West Lothian.

The survey for 2021/22 asked people across the county, as well as in other parts of country, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

Of those who took part in the survey, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice – down 12% on the 2019/20 survey.

Take a look though our photo gallery to see the best-rated GP surgeries West Lothian, according to the results of the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

Undefined: readMore
Take a look though our photo gallery to see the best-rated GP surgeries West Lothian.

1. West Lothian's best GP surgeries

Take a look though our photo gallery to see the best-rated GP surgeries West Lothian. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
At Murieston Medical Practice in Livingston, 86.5% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

2. Murieston Medical Practice

At Murieston Medical Practice in Livingston, 86.5% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
At Linlithgow Group Medical Practice in Linlithgow, 83.4% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

3. Linlithgow Group Medical Practice

At Linlithgow Group Medical Practice in Linlithgow, 83.4% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
At Carmondean Medical Group in Livingston, 82% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive.

4. Carmondean Medical Group

At Carmondean Medical Group in Livingston, 82% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:West LothianLivingstonScottish GovernmentGP surgeriesPractices