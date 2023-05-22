See how your GP surgery ranks compared to others in the area

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries across West Lothian has dipped dramatically, according to the results of an official Scottish Government survey.

Published every two years, the latest Health and Care Experience Survey revealed the best as well as the worst surgeries in West Lothian.

The survey for 2021/22 asked people across the county, as well as in other parts of country, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

Of those who took part in the survey, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice – down 12% on the 2019/20 survey.

Take a look though our photo gallery to see the best-rated GP surgeries West Lothian, according to the results of the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

1 . West Lothian's best GP surgeries Take a look though our photo gallery to see the best-rated GP surgeries West Lothian. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Murieston Medical Practice At Murieston Medical Practice in Livingston, 86.5% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Linlithgow Group Medical Practice At Linlithgow Group Medical Practice in Linlithgow, 83.4% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Carmondean Medical Group At Carmondean Medical Group in Livingston, 82% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales