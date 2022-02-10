British actor Terry-Thomas releases balloons on Blackford Hill in aid of Scottish National Institute of War Blinded in April 1960.
British actor Terry-Thomas releases balloons on Blackford Hill in aid of Scottish National Institute of War Blinded in April 1960.

Edinburgh's Blackford: 16 pictures from the 1950s and 1960s of the residential neighbourhood dominated by one of the Capital's seven hills

It’s home to the Royal Observatory and offers stunning views over the city, and there was plenty going on around Blackford Hill half a century ago.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 2:35 pm

Located near Morningside and The Grange in the south of the city, Blackford is a residential neighbourhood of mainly Victorian and Edwardian housing that takes its name from the hill of the same name that dominates the area.

Blackford Hill is part of the 149 acre Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill Local Nature Reserve, and was the site of an ancient hill fort.

It was bought by the Edinburgh Corporation in 1884, and is now owned by The City of Edinburgh Council who manage it through their park ranger service.

The Royal Observatory, which was recently the subject of a major redevelopment project, is located near the summit, as is a police radio transmitter and a meteorological station.

At the base of the hill is Blackford Pond, which is a popular sport for families and dog walkers and was created in the Victorian era, complete with an island.

It was used by the Waverley Curling Club, formed in 1848, for matches well into the 20th century.

Here are 16 pictures to take you back to the Blackford of the 1950s and 1960s.

1. Total eclipse of the moon

A lunar eclipse over the Royal Observatory at Blackford Hill in 1950.

2. Let the band play on

A Salvation Army band plays at a Covenanters Service on Blackford Hill in June 1957.

3. University building

The University of Edinburgh's Kings' Buildings, at Blackford Hill, pictured in 1950.

4. Space scientists

Russian space scientist Professor Alla Massevitch examines the telescope at the Blackford Hill Observatory with Prof LA Buick.

