19 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh Christmas celebrations in the 1950s, including Santa's Grotto at Jenners

These crackers show how Edinburgh celebrated Christmas back in the 1950s
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

Back in the Fifties, Christmas was a little different to how it is today, as you will see from our 19 nostalgic pictures of Edinburgh at the most wonderful time of the year. For one thing, there was no online shopping, so locals had to wrap up warm and head to the city centre to buy their loved ones presents.

Another familiar site was that of delivery boys, who would run around the Capital, ensuring packages arrived just in time for Christmas Day.

Just like today, though, locals marked the festive season with house parties, family meals and trip to see Santa.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 photos of Edinburgh celebrating Christmas in the 1950s.

Santa and his reindeer delivering toys on Pennywell Road in Muirhouse.

1. A sleigh ride

Two children meet Santa Claus at his grotto in Jenners.

2. Santa's Grotto

A little boy looked overjoyed as he spoke to Santa in Edinburgh department store Jenners in 1954.

3. Sitting on Santa's lap

A Christmas Tree blew in the wind as it was placed into position at the Mound. The tree has been gifted to Edinburgh from the St Andrew's Society of Denmark every year since the end of World War II.

4. The Mound Christmas Tree

