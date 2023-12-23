19 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh Christmas celebrations in the 1950s, including Santa's Grotto at Jenners
These crackers show how Edinburgh celebrated Christmas back in the 1950s
Back in the Fifties, Christmas was a little different to how it is today, as you will see from our 19 nostalgic pictures of Edinburgh at the most wonderful time of the year. For one thing, there was no online shopping, so locals had to wrap up warm and head to the city centre to buy their loved ones presents.
Another familiar site was that of delivery boys, who would run around the Capital, ensuring packages arrived just in time for Christmas Day.
Just like today, though, locals marked the festive season with house parties, family meals and trip to see Santa.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 photos of Edinburgh celebrating Christmas in the 1950s.
1 / 5