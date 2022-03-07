The world’s most prestigious dog show was a casualty of the global pandemic in 2021 but now more than 20,000 dogs will be flocking to the NEC Birmingham from March 10-13.

Dog lovers will be able to keep up with all the action at the competition on television, with wall-to-wall coverage available of all four days.

More than half a century ago dog shows were popular events in Edinburgh, with the biggest annual contest taking place in Waverley Market.

Here are 25 pictures to take you back to those days – featuring plenty of VERY good boys and girls.

1. Good boys Two Great Danes at the Scottish Kennel Club Championship at Waverley Market in September 1960. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

2. Proud owners A group of girls pose with their pets at a dog show held in Heriot Row Gardens in 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Top dog ichard Weir with winner of the Puppy Stakes contest at the Caledonian Canine Society Dog Show, held in Edinburgh in July 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Competitors ready Some of the competitors at the 1963 Caledonian Canine Society Dog Show. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales