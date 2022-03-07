Youngster Noney Evans meets one of the winner sof a dog show held n the Drill Hall in Edinburgh's East Claremont Street in September 1963.
Edinburgh dog shows through the years: These 25 pictures from the 1960s show Capital residents showing off their perfect pooches

Having been postponed last year due to Covid-19, the world famous Crufts is back this month – and more than half a century ago dog shows were one of Edinburgh’s hottest tickets.

The world’s most prestigious dog show was a casualty of the global pandemic in 2021 but now more than 20,000 dogs will be flocking to the NEC Birmingham from March 10-13.

Dog lovers will be able to keep up with all the action at the competition on television, with wall-to-wall coverage available of all four days.

More than half a century ago dog shows were popular events in Edinburgh, with the biggest annual contest taking place in Waverley Market.

Here are 25 pictures to take you back to those days – featuring plenty of VERY good boys and girls.

1. Good boys

Two Great Danes at the Scottish Kennel Club Championship at Waverley Market in September 1960.

2. Proud owners

A group of girls pose with their pets at a dog show held in Heriot Row Gardens in 1963.

3. Top dog

ichard Weir with winner of the Puppy Stakes contest at the Caledonian Canine Society Dog Show, held in Edinburgh in July 1963.

4. Competitors ready

Some of the competitors at the 1963 Caledonian Canine Society Dog Show.

