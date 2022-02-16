The Scotsman’s history dates back to 1817 when it was first established as radical political paper, before becoming a daily broadsheet in 1855 – priced 1d with a circulation of 6,000 copies.

The paper was originally based in an office on the Royal Mile – at 257 High Street – before moving to purpose built premises on nearby Cockburn Street in 1860.

Backing onto the original office, it was designed by architects Peddie & Kinnear and the initials of the company’s founder John Ritchie can still be seen on the building.

Continuing success and growth led to another move in 1904, to huge offices facing onto North Bridge, with an attached printworks directly connected to Waverley Station for easy distribution.

The Edinburgh Evening News, first published in 1873, was also produced in the same office.

North Bridge continued to be home to the newspapers for 90 years, until a move to modern offices on Holyrood Road in 1995 – next to the subsequent site of the new Scottish Parliament building.

In 2014 the newspapers relocated again to Orchard Brae House, on Queensferry Road, before a final move this year to new headquarters on George Street in the city centre.

These 25 pictures show what life was like in the Scotsman offices on North Bridge in the 1950s and 1960s.

1. Fully automated Testing a new automated Telstar printing press at The Scotsman in June 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Merry Christmas A children's Christmas party held in The Scotsman's machine room in December 1962. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Carve up William Robb admiring wood carvings made by his brother in The Scotsman office's Walnut Hall in June 1961. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Young visitors Shetland school children visited The Scotsman newspaper office after getting off school ship at Leith in May 1961. They are pictured looking at a portrait of Scotsman owner Roy Thomson and colleagues. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales