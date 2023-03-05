Even for people who never set foot inside, church buildings are familiar features of most communities – but over the years, many have disappeared.

At least six church buildings in Edinburgh are currently facing closure as part of a massive shake-up by the Church of Scotland across the country in response to a shortage of ministers, dwindling numbers and financial pressures. But closures, mergers and even demolition of buildings is nothing new.

In common with the rest of Scotland, Edinburgh has long had a surfeit of church buildings – due, in large part, to the Disruption of 1843, when around 450 evangelical ministers walked out of the Church of Scotland and formed the Free Church of Scotland in protest at state intrusion on church affairs. The Free Church then built hundreds of new churches for the breakaway congregations. The reunion in 1929 and the more recent decline in attendances has left the church with too many buildings and not enough people.

Here are just some of the Edinburgh church buildings, each with their own history and their place in the community, which have been lost over the decades – closed, demolished, sold, repurposed or even destroyed by fire.

1 . West St Giles' Parish Church, Marchmont Founded in a meeting-house on Castlehill around 1687, this congregation later occupied the north-west part of St Giles' Cathedral and eventually moved to a new building on the edge of the Meadows in 1883. In 1972, the congregation united with Grange Parish Church on Kilgraston Road and Warrender Parish Church on Whitehouse Loan to form Marchmont St Giles' Parish Church. The building was demolished in 1974 and replaced by a care home for the elderly. Exterior of West St Giles church in Edinburgh in January 1973. Photo: Dick Ewart Photo Sales

2 . St Margaret's Church, Dumbiedykes A corrugated iron building big enough to seat 350 was put up in Dumbiedykes in 1868 and called Queen's Park Chapel. St Margaret's Church - a large building with a spire and a clock - was opened in Dumbiedykes Road in November 1881. It was altered in 1928 and refurbished in 1962, but by then many people had moved out of the area and the membership was very small. The congregation was dissolved in 1969 and the building was demolished in 1971 to make way for housing. Photo: George Smith Photo Sales

3 . St Ninian's Church, Coburg Street, Leith This congregation was formed in 1940 by the union of two churches: Leith St Ninian's - which had started life as a "floating chapel" on a converted boat, a place of worship for seamen - and Leith Harper Memorial, named after its first minister James Harper, who served for 60 years. The united congregation used the 1100-seat Harper Memorial building in Coburg Street, which had opened in 1819. In 1962 the Coburg Street congregation united with Leith St Nicholas to become Leith St Ninian's Ferry Road, which eventually merged into North Leith Parish Church. The Coburg Street building burned down in October 1967. Fire at St Ninain's Church, Coburg Street, Leith in Edinburgh Photo: Ian Brand Photo Sales

4 . Fountainhall Road Church Fountainhall Road Church had its origins in a congregation formed in 1828, which bought a 2000-seat Episcopal chapel in Cowgate, but found it was too big and sold it on to the Catholic church in 1856 - it is now St Patrick's RC Church. Instead they took a building in Infirmary Street, but later sold it and built a new church in Fountainhall Road in 1897. The congregation united with North Mayfield Church in 1958 to become Mayfield Parish Church. The Fountainhall Road building was demolished and Newington library was built on the site. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales