Burns Night Edinburgh: 14 amazing old photos of Robert Burns Night celebrations down the years in Edinburgh
To whet the appetite for Burns Night, we’ve mined the archives to bring you 14 old photos of Edinburgh suppers honouring Scotland’s greatest poet.
A big night in the diary of many people, Burns Night will be celebrated at events all across Edinburgh and the Lothians.
A long tradition stretching back hundreds of years, the very first Burns supper was arranged by the legendary poet’s pals, who got together on the fifth anniversary of his death, way back in 1801, to raise a glass to him.
Ever since then, people across Scotland – and the world – have gathered annually to honour the life and poetry of this literary giant.
Ahead of this year’s festivities, have a scroll through our gallery to see 14 photos of Burns Night celebrations in Edinburgh down the decades.
1 / 4