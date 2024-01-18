To whet the appetite for Burns Night, we’ve mined the archives to bring you 14 old photos of Edinburgh suppers honouring Scotland’s greatest poet.

A big night in the diary of many people, Burns Night will be celebrated at events all across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

A long tradition stretching back hundreds of years, the very first Burns supper was arranged by the legendary poet’s pals, who got together on the fifth anniversary of his death, way back in 1801, to raise a glass to him.

Ever since then, people across Scotland – and the world – have gathered annually to honour the life and poetry of this literary giant.

Ahead of this year’s festivities, have a scroll through our gallery to see 14 photos of Burns Night celebrations in Edinburgh down the decades.

1 . World's Biggest Burns Supper The haggis is piped in at the 'world's biggest burns supper' at Edinburgh's Corn Exchange in 2003. Photo: ROB MCDOUGALL Photo Sales

2 . Burns-themed car A bunch of 'reporters' posed with a Burns-themed car, which had the registration number 'HAG IS', for the Evening News Burns Supper at the Assembly Rooms in 1997. Photo: TINA NORRIS Photo Sales

3 . Addressing the Haggis A speaker addresses the haggis at a Burns Supper in Edinburgh's Kintore Rooms on Queen Street, in January 1974. Photo: Stan warburton Photo Sales

4 . The arrival of the haggis The haggis is held aloft by a chef while it is piped in at the Evening News Burns Supper in the Assembly Rooms in 1997. Photo: Julie Bull Photo Sales