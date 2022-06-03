Events making the headlines in 1981 included the Aids virus being identified for the first time, Peter Sutcliffe charged with the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ murders, the launch of MTV and Prince Charles marrying Lady Diana Spencer.
On television viewers were tuning into the first episodes of ‘Pigeon Street’, ‘Sorry!’ and ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’, while at the cinema ‘For Your Eyes Only’, ‘Superman II’, ‘Arthur’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ saw film fans queue around the block.
In the music charts The Human League had the best-selling single of the year with ‘Don’t You Want Me’, followed by ‘Tainted Love’ by Soft Cell, Adam and the Ants with both ‘Stand and Deliver’ and ‘Prince Charming’, and Shakin’ Steven’s ‘This Ole House’.
Celebrities born in 1981 include singers Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, actor Tom Hiddleston and tennis star Serena Williams.
And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including a fair number of famous faces, political protests and gale force winds.
Here are 19 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1981.
