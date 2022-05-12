Events making the headlines in 1983 included the ongoing Cold War, ‘red rain’ falling on the UK caused by sand from the Sahara Desert, and the space shuttle Challenger making a successful maiden voyage.
On television viewers were tuning into the first eposodes of ‘The Bill’, ‘The Blackadder’ and ‘Blockbusters’, while at the cinema ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ and ‘Octopussy’ saw film fans queue around the block for the first screenings.
In the music charts Culture Club had the best-selling single of the year with ‘Karma Chameleon’, followed by ‘Uptown Girl’ by Billy Joel, UB40's ‘Red Red Wine’, ‘Let's Dance’ from David Bowie, and Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’.
There was more good news for music lovers, with the first Compact Disc players going on sale on the High Street.
And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including some showbiz sparkle, a notorious murder investigation and a royal visit.
Here are 22 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1983.
Read more:
Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1986 in pictures - These 23 photographs take you back to the last time the Capital hosted the Games
Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1970 - These 23 pictures take you back to when the games took over the Capital
Edinburgh's Morningside: These 28 pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show the fascinating past of the residential neighbourhood
17 pictures of Edinburgh's Lothian Road in the 1950s and 1960s show how much the familiar Capital street has changed
Edinburgh's Meadows: These pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show the fascinating past of the popular park